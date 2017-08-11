Post related photos and reports on agos.rappler.com, a disaster information platform powered by the bayanihan spirit

Published 2:46 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of Luzon at 1:28 pm on Friday, August 11. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter was located in Lian, Batangas.

On Twitter, residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces reported feeling the tremor. As of posting, hashtags #earthquake, #LindolPH, Batangas, Luzon, and magnitude 6.3 are among the trending topics in the Philippines.

Netizens also posted photos of people evacuating office and school buildings following the earthquake.

– Rappler.com