The DSWD predicts that some 252,223 families will be affected of which 54,802 are poor

Published 8:57 AM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepared P1.45 billion worth of resources in anticipation of the damage that could be brought by Tropical Storm Isang (Hato).

On Monday, August 21, the DSWD said that a total of 371,033 family food packs amounting to P132.87 million and Food and Non-food Items of P884.48 million have been prepositioned.

Some P914.92 billion in funds is also available for use.

The DSWD predicts that some 252,223 families could be affected, of which 54,802 are poor.

Based on state weather bureau PAGASA's 5 am weather forecast, Isang continued heading for Basco, Batanes.

The tropical storm is moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. (km/h). It still has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 97 km/h.

Batanes remains under signal number 2, along with northern Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. – Rappler.com