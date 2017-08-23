A mountain collapses in Kabasalan town in Zamboanga Sibugay province after heavy downpour brought by Severe Tropical Storm Isang

Published 7:00 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Four died while 3 were injured from a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kabasalan town in Zamboanga Sibugay province, local disaster managers reported on Wednesday, August 23.

Due to heavy rains, the adjacent mountain collapsed toward Penaranda village around 5 am on Tuesday, August 22, according to Kabasalan Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO).

Fatalities included Sonnylito Toquib, 21; Jeffry Lamparas, 18; Danilo Balicoco, 53; and Adrian Ledesma, 40. All were residents of Kabasalan. (READ: DSWD prepares P1.45-B for Tropical Storm Isang)

“Naay financial assistance nga madawat ang mga biktima, P10,000 ang mga pamilya sa namatay, P5,000 sab ang mga na-injure,” LDRRM officer Junalyn Maravillo told Rappler.

(Victims will receive financial assistance. P10,000 [will be given] to the family of deceased and P5,000 for the injured.)

Displaced victims are temporarily sheltered at the Barangay Tigbangagan Gymnasium.

According the Maravillo, the two-day heavy downpour in Kabasalan town was caused by Severe Tropical Storm Isang (international name: Hato).

Isang is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and is headed for Taiwan. – Rappler.com