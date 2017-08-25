Government agencies are now on standby 24/7 to respond to the needs in affected areas

Published 6:20 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) activated the National Response Cluster in anticipation of Tropical Storm Jolina which is expected to make landfall tonight, August 25. (READ: Tropical Storm Jolina threatens Aurora)

Responsible agencies are now on standby 24/7 to respond to the public as Tropical Storm Jolina hits Northern and Central Luzon.

According to Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DReaMB) Director Felino Castro V, the following clusters have been activated at 6 pm, Friday, August 25, to monitor the effects and immediately provide augmentation response to affected regions.

Search, Rescue and Retrieval (AFP)

Health (DOH)

Food and Non-Food Items (DSWD)

Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DSWD)

Internally Displaced Persons Protection (DSWD)

Emergency Telecommunications (OCD)

Logistics (OCD)

Law and Order (PNP)

Education (DepEd)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Department of Transportation (DOTr)

Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT)

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

Philippine Red Cross (PRC)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already prepared relief items and other needed equipment in both its central and field offices to respond to areas which will likely be affected by the tropical storm.

Regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Northern Luzon, Bicol Region, Cordillera, and Central Luzon, have earlier raised their alert level to Red.

According to Pagasa, Tropical Storm Jolina has intensified with a maximum sustained winds of 80 kilometer per hour (kph). Signal No. 2 was raised in the provinces of Isabela, Northern Aurora, Quirino, Kalinga, Mt Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Abra, La Union and Nueva Vizcaya. (READ: Signal no.2 in 7 areas as Jolina becomes tropical storm)

“Naka-alert at standby na din ang ating local response teams sa mga lugar na may mga banta ng pagbabaha at pagguho ng lupa,” NDRRMC spokesperson Romina Marasigan said.

(Our local response teams in areas that are vulnerable to flooding and landslide are also on the alert and on standby.)

She said that the local offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways are equipped and ready to respond in case of floods, landslides, and immediate clearing operations.

“We check our relief supplies in case there is a need for evacuation. We will be ready to give relief to the people,” Marasigan assured the public in Filipino. – Rappler.com

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is looking for volunteers who can assist in gathering critical information from social media as Tropical Storm Jolina hits parts of Luzon.

The digital humanitarians will use the platform Agos, powered by eBayanihan. Agos is a one-stop online platform that helps gather information to achieve #ZeroCasualty when disasters strike. Be a volunteer now.