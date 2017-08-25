MovePH is looking for Agos volunteers who will help gather critical information in times of disasters

Published 2:55 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is looking for volunteers who can assist in gathering critical information from social media as Tropical Storm Jolina hits parts of Luzon.

The digital humanitarians will use the platform Agos, powered by eBayanihan. Agos is a one-stop online platform that helps gather information to achieve #ZeroCasualty when disasters strike.

We need volunteers to gather the following information:

Reports of floods

Reports of landslides and other hazards

People in need of rescue

Infrastructure damage (e.g., roads, bridges, cell sites)

The information that digital humanitarians gather and verify will be relayed to national government agencies and local responders.

Citizen journalists can also send reports, photos, and videos on how their families and communities are preparing for the coming tropical cyclone.

If you have any questions, feedback, or additional information, please email move.ph@rappler.com or tweet @moveph.

