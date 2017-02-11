Aftershocks are expected to last until the month of March, following the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that hit Surigao

MANILA, Philippines – As of 4 pm on Saturday, February 11, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had recorded at least 101 aftershocks following the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that hit Surigao on Friday evening.

In an interview with Rappler, Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said that one of the strongest aftershocks, with magnitude 4.9, was felt in Surigao City, a little after 5 pm on Saturday.

"The probability of another earthquake higher than magnitude 6.9 is low. Although, I am not saying it is not possible," Solidum added.

Here are 3 things to do during aftershocks:

Stay alert and avoid areas vulnerable to landslides

"People are reminded to be cautious of stuctures with signs of damage and cracks as this may be further damaged by aftershocks," Solidum said.

The Phivolcs director added that slopes in affected areas should be checked for tension cracks that may have resulted from the intense shaking. Consequently, residents are advised to avoid areas that are susceptible to landslides.

Surigao City public information officer Annette Villaces added that some roads and bridges are no longer passable.

Do not enter heavily-damaged structures

People are advised against entering heavily damaged structures or houses.

"In cases of houses and buildings with damages, it is best to contact the municipal engineering offices for advice," Solidum said.

Municipal engineers are expected to recommend appropriate action to strengthen the structural integrity of the damaged buildings and houses. (READ: What makes houses earthquake-ready?)

Many buildings developed cracks and a school collapsed, according to Surigao police chief Senior Superintendent Anthony Maghari in an interview with dzMM.

Seek temporary shelter

Residents in affected areas are advised to seek temporary shelter especially when they see cracks in their homes.

Officials assigned certains schools in affected areas as evacuation centers for residents whose houses were damaged by the earthquake.

At least 61 people were injured and 14 were admitted to the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City, OCD-Caraga said on Saturday morning.

Regional civil defense spokesperson April Sanchez said 7 people were injured in Sison town, and 5 were brought to Bad-as Hospital in Placer, Surigao del Norte. – Rappler.com