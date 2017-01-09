Over 5,400 families affected by Tropical Depression Auring

(UPDATED) Around 22,879 people are displaced in Caraga in the northeastern part of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) More than 23,121 people from 5,423 families were affected by Tropical Depression Auring as of 1 pm Monday, January 9, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said in a report.

Of this number, around 5,371 families or 22,879 people were displaced in Caraga, the provinces located in the northeastern part of Mindanao. Some 4,745 of these families or 20,429 people are currently staying in evacuation centers.

At least 30 local government units in the following provinces also held preemptive evacuations for the tropical depression:

Surigao del Sur – 1,286 families or 5,336 people

Surigao del Norte – 845 families or 2,917 people

Dinagat Islands – 304 families or 1,109 people

Agusan del Sur – 33 families or 140 people

Agusan del Norte – 486 families or 2,277 people

Butuan City – 539 families or 2,712 people

Auring, which made landfall in Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, is affecting parts of the Visayas and Mindanao with more than a dozen areas still under signal number 1.

The social welfare department said it has positioned 206,523 family food packs in 5 of its regional warehouses. DSWD also has more than P97 million *($1.957 million) of standby funds in its central and field offices, more than P82 million *($1.654 million) of which is available for quick response.

LGUs in Caraga have already provided relief assistance to affected families amounting to more than P190,000 *($3,833), the department reported. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P49.56