WATCH: Educators gather for 2nd National K to 12 Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Education stakeholders gather once again on January 10-11 for the 2nd National K to 12 Conference in Manila.

With the theme "One DepEd for Quality Basic Education," the 2nd National K to 12 Conference builds on the gains of the first conference organized in early December of 2016 and the National Education Summit held at the SM Mall of Asia.

The Department of Education said the second edition of the conference will "focus on best practices in the implementation of programs from Kindergarten to Junior High School (JHS); SHS programs, governance and learning environment; and creation of partnerships and linkages for SHS."

Around 1,300 people are expected to attend the 2-day Conference. Rappler will livestream the plenary session on January 10 at 8:30 AM Philippine Standard Time. - Rappler.com