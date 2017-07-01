WATCH: 'What is love?' at Pride March 2017
MANILA, Philippines – We asked people at the 2017 Pride March what they thought about love.
Watch, and listen to their answers. – Rappler.com
Video by Alecs Ongcal
LGBTQ or heterosexual, those who were at the 2017 Pride March all agree that #LoveWins
MANILA, Philippines – We asked people at the 2017 Pride March what they thought about love.
Watch, and listen to their answers. – Rappler.com
Video by Alecs Ongcal
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.