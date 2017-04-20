Join us at 11 am on Thursday, April 20, as we discuss road safety issues with former Land Transportation Office spokesperson Jason Salvador

MANILA, Philippines – More than 30 people were killed after a Leomarick Trans bus fell into a ravine in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, April 18.

Authorities are looking into overloading as a possible cause of the deadly crash, as findings show there were 77 people on board but the bus had a capacity of only 45.

The Philippines has been seeing worrying figures on road crashes. In 2014 alone, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 8,666 road crash deaths.

The country has a number of laws aimed to protect road users – from banning the use of mobile phones while driving, to prescribing speed limits as well as the use of seatbelts and motorcycle helmets. But these laws still lack teeth in some areas. (READ: What's lacking in our road safety laws?)

How can we curb the alarming number of road crashes? What can we do to prevent tragedies?

On Thursday, April 20, MovePH editor Voltaire Tupaz will talk to former Land Transportation Office spokesperson Jason Salvador. He is now the manager of a global roads safety project of the Ateneo School of Government.

