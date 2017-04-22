PNP Directorate for Operations chief Camilo Cascolan issues instructions to regional chiefs, provincial chiefs, and the Highway Patrol Group

MANILA, Philippines – After a bus crash in Nueva Ecija that claimed the lives of at least 31 people, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been tasked to take on additional tasks related to road safety.

The April 21, 2017 verbal instructions came from PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa, a day after he and several other officials met with President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss the crash.

An apparently overloaded passenger bush fell into an 80-foot ravine in Capintalan village in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija. (READ: 'Several factors' behind Nueva Ecija bus crash – road safety advocate)

The country regional chiefs, provincial chiefs, and the Highway Patrol Group got instructions from PNP Directorate for Operations chief Camilo Cascolan to do the following:

Coordinate with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for strict law enforcement in all national and provincial highways Check all road worthiness of all public utility vehicles, especially buses and jeepneys on a regular basis, reports of which will be furnished to the LTFRB and PNP National Operations Center every 1st and 15th of the month Ensure that all bus and jeepney drivers have the proper licenses and seminars for efficient driving Establish that all PNP traffic enforcers have Temporary Operator's Permit issued by the LTO Start other initiatives for the safety of all commuters Ensure that road signages are placed properly in conspicuous areas Ensure that all “risk and accident prone areas” are well lit and that all potholes are referred to the public works department and the local government unit (LGU) for their appropriate action

The “TOP” is a permit “used in apprehension of all violations and it is strictly required to be issued to the apprehended driver/operator at the site and time of apprehension,” according to the LTO.

The instructions were sent to police commanders via text message on Friday, April 21.

The Highway Patrol Group was recently tapped to assist in managing traffic along EDSA, Metro Manila's busiest thoroughfare. They have since been withdrawn, however. – Rappler.com