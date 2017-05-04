On May 8, Rappler, together with the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids, is launching a campaign on road safety at the Rappler newsroom in Pasig City

MANILA, Philippines – Millions of people around the world die due to road crashes every year.

In the Philippines, latest government data showed that 8,666 people died from road injuries in 2014. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Road crashes in the Philippines)

In the National Capital Region, Quezon City, Makati, and Manila have consistently recorded the highest number of road tragedies.

The country has a number of laws aimed at protecting road users, but the lack of proper implementation has been a persistent problem.

How can we curb the alarming number of road crashes and save lives?

Road safety

Rappler, together with the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids, is set to launch a campaign on road safety at the Rappler newsroom in Pasig City.

The aim of the campaign is to promote the enactment and enforcement of better policies that will protect road users.

To open Global Road Safety Week, we will hold a forum Monday, May 8, on what keeps the country from having safe roads.

The forum aims to have an insightful discussion on the factors that affect road safety and what we can do to prevent crashes from happening.

TIME ACTIVITY 12:00 - 1:00 pm Lunch 1:00 - 1:15 Registration 1:15 - 1:20 Opening ceremonies 1:20 - 1:35 Welcome Remarks

1:35 - 1:50 Resource speaker



Asec. Mark de Leon

Assistant Secretary for Road Transportation

Department of Transportation 1:50 - 3:30 PANEL DISCUSSION How do we make Philippine roads safer? Asec. Mark de Leon

Assistant Secretary for Road Transportation

Department of Transportation Asec. Julia Nebrija

Assistant General Manager

Metro Manila Development Authority Hon. Joy Belmonte

Vice Mayor

Quezon City government 3:30 - 3:40 #SaferRoadsPH microsite launch 3:40 - 3:50 Synthesis and Closing Remarks 3:50 - 4:00 Photo taking 4:00 - 5:00 Networking

Those who are interested to participate in the forum can register below:

– Rappler.com