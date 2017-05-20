According to a 2015 National Statistics Office report, using cellular phones while driving has been one of the top causes of road crash incidents

MANILA, Philippines – What do you know about the new law on distracted driving?

Republic Act No. 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act officially took effect Thursday, May 18, about 10 months after it became law in July 2016.

The law defines "distracted driving" as using telecommunication or entertainment devices while in motion or when temporarily stopped at a red traffic light.

According to a 2015 National Statistics Office report, using cellular phones while driving has been one of the top causes of road crash incidents.

The report found that a total of 1,290 incidents recorded from 2012 to 2014 were caused by drivers using their phones while driving.

Rappler editor Acor Arceo talked to Francis Ray Almora, the Land Transportation Office's Director for Law Enforcement Service, about the newly-enforced Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

