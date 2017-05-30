This comes a week after the law was suspended due to confusion over its guidelines

MANILA, Philippines – After the implementation of the anti-distracted driving law was suspended, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is now reviewing the law's implementing rules and regulations (IRR) following consultations with various stakeholders.

Motoring groups, road safety advocates, transport agencies, and other stakeholders joined the technical working group (TWG) discussions on Tuesday, May 30, to discuss the coverage, prohibition, and exceptions in the IRR of Republic Act 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

This comes a week after the law was suspended due to confusion over the specific guidelines included in its implementation. (READ: Using cellphones while driving prohibited starting May 18)

Motorists, in particular, questioned the DOTr's definition of "line of sight" in its guidelines specifying where gadgets may be placed inside a moving vehicle.

"The IRR is faithful to the law. But we are here to clarify issues raised during the implementation stage, especially issues with regard to exceptions," said Leah Quiambao, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs.

Among the topics the TWG discussed were the motorist's responsibilities once he gets behind the wheel, enforcement of the law, the use of built-in navigational devices as opposed to handheld devices, and the placement of mobile devices when used as a navigational tool.

"We had a very healthy discussion. Some very important matters were raised and resolved. The key here is that we do not move away from the spirit of the law which is to keep our motorists and people around them safe," Quiambao said.

The DOTr said a revised IRR will be drafted and will be submitted soon for publication. A public information campaign will also be held before the enforcement of the law.

Among those who attended the TWG discussions were representatives from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI), Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP), Philippine Global Road Safety Partnership (PGRSP), ImagineLaw, Uber Philippines, Grab Philippines, World Health Organization (WHO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). – Rappler.com