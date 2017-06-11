In Rappler's #SaferRoadsPH forum, a motorcycle rider points out there aren't enough signs for ongoing road works, posing risks to motorists

Published 9:00 AM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A motorcycle rider from Nueva Vizcaya expressed concerns about road construction and repairs as an issue for road safety, with the lack of signs making it worse.

"Galing akong [Nueva] Vizcaya, kabi-kabilaan ang construction, from [Nueva] Vizcaya all the way to Tuguegarao ... Bakit 'yung mga construction, kabilaan, walang mga road signs, walang precautions. Safe ba 'yun?" Jay Pumaras asked.

(I'm from Nueva Vizcaya, and construction is everywhere, from Nueva Vizcaya all the way to Tuguegarao ... But why are there are no road signs, no precaution warnings? Is that safe?)

Aside from road repairs, newly-opened routes and geographic features are unique road conditions which may be risky for motorists and riders in Cagayan Valley. (READ: What factors affect road safety in Cagayan Valley's crash-prone roads?)

In Rappler's #SaferRoadsPH forum last Wednesday, June 7, local officials of Cagayan Valley and representatives from the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) discussed road safety concerns in the crash-prone region.

PNP-HPG Superintendent Oliver Tanseco said contractors are tasked to supply signs and precautions for road construction or repairs to ensure safety for motorists and riders.

Responsibility to the law

"Bago i-approve 'yung roads, hinihingan namin sila ng traffic assessment plan, kasama safety plan... dapat may signs 'yan para alam na nila," Tanseco said. (Before road works are approved, we ask for a traffic assessment plan and a safety plan... there should be road signs to inform motorists.)

He said it is also the responsibility of road contractors to ensure that roads are safe for motorists to pass through.

Aside from stating that the traffic assessment plan and safety plan are required by law, Tanseco called on riders, motorists, and authorities to work together in ensuring road safety.

Tuguegarao City Councilor Claire Callangan noted that sometimes people are to blame for the lack of road signs, with some people removing these from road works.

Callangan added that the DPWH is liable for making sure that road contractors follow standard protocols in road safety.

DPWH Planning Office Engineer Joel Atilano gave assurances that approved road contractors do check if roads under construction are safe for motorists.

Atilano added that the DPWH focuses on monitoring national roads while Cagayan Valley authorities monitor local roads in Region II. – Hannah Mallorca / Rappler.com

Hannah Mallorca is a Rappler intern.