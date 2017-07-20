Sign up if you want to join the #SaferRoadsPH activity at the Nursing Review Center, University of San Agustin, in Iloilo City on July 22 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Published 3:24 PM, July 20, 2017

ILOILO, Philippines – Is Iloilo City, one of the bustling cities in the Visayas, any safer to motorists than other urban areas in the country?

In 2014, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 733 deaths from motor vehicle crash incidents in Western Visayas.

If population is taken into account, Region VI is the most affected region in the Visayas in terms of road crash fatalities. (READ: What laws help keep road users safe in the Philippines?)

In Iloilo City, data collected by the city government showed that there are a total of 3,983 "traffic-related accidents" from January 2016 to May 2017 alone – 769 cases of which resulted to physical injury. (READ: Long way to go for Iloilo City's speeding ordinance)

How can we ensure pedestrian and motorist safety in the region?

Road safety awareness

Rappler, together with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, launched a campaign on road safety on May 8. (LOOK: Road Safety Awareness microsite)

The aim of the campaign is to promote the enactment and enforcement of better policies that will protect road users. (WATCH: Cagayan police draw pedestrian lane made of chalk)

On Saturday, July 22, the 3rd leg of the caravan will be held at the Nursing Review Center, University of San Agustin, in Iloilo City from 12 pm to 5 pm.

See the program below:

TIME ACTIVITY 12:00 - 1:00 Registration 1:00 - 1:05 Opening Ceremonies Dr. Felicidad N. Altalaguire

College of Technology Dean

University of San Agustin 1:05 - 1:10 Welcome Remarks

Voltaire Tupaz

Editor

Move PH 1:10 - 1:30 ROAD SAFETY IN THE PHILIPPINES

1:30 - 3:40 PANEL DISCUSSION: How do we make Iloilo roads safer? PANELISTS Hon. Jed Mabilog

Mayor

Iloilo City Government Gaudioso Geduspan

Assistant Regional Director

Land Transportation Office Region VI

Engr. Ray Macalalag

Planning and Design Division

Department of Public Works and Highways Region VI SPO3 Jun Batillo

Information Officer

Philippine National Police - Highway Patrol Group Region VI Dr. May Ann Sta Lucia

Program Coordinator

Department of Health Region VI Ted Aldwin Ong

Lead Mover for Iloilo

Move PH MODERATORS Gemma Mendoza

Head, Research and Content Strategy

Rappler, Inc Voltaire Tupaz

Editor

Move PH 3:40 - 3:50 SYNTHESIS AND CLOSING REMARKS Gemma Mendoza

Head, Research and Content Strategy

Rappler, Inc 3:50 - 4:00 Photo taking 4:00 - 5:00 Networking

If you're interested to attend the event, sign up through this link or send an e-mail to abigail.abigan@rappler.com with the subject "#SaferRoadsPH Iloilo forum sign-up." – Rappler.com

Learn more about Filipinos' safety on the road by visiting the Road Safety Awareness microsite.

How can we help curb the alarming number of motor vehicle crash incidents? Let us know your thoughts by writing on X or by posting with the hashtag #SaferRoadsPH on Facebook or Twitter!