Forum on safer roads goes to Iloilo on July 22
ILOILO, Philippines – Is Iloilo City, one of the bustling cities in the Visayas, any safer to motorists than other urban areas in the country?
In 2014, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 733 deaths from motor vehicle crash incidents in Western Visayas.
If population is taken into account, Region VI is the most affected region in the Visayas in terms of road crash fatalities. (READ: What laws help keep road users safe in the Philippines?)
In Iloilo City, data collected by the city government showed that there are a total of 3,983 "traffic-related accidents" from January 2016 to May 2017 alone – 769 cases of which resulted to physical injury. (READ: Long way to go for Iloilo City's speeding ordinance)
How can we ensure pedestrian and motorist safety in the region?
Road safety awareness
Rappler, together with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, launched a campaign on road safety on May 8. (LOOK: Road Safety Awareness microsite)
The aim of the campaign is to promote the enactment and enforcement of better policies that will protect road users. (WATCH: Cagayan police draw pedestrian lane made of chalk)
On Saturday, July 22, the 3rd leg of the caravan will be held at the Nursing Review Center, University of San Agustin, in Iloilo City from 12 pm to 5 pm.
See the program below:
|
TIME
|
ACTIVITY
|
12:00 - 1:00
|
Registration
|
1:00 - 1:05
|
Opening Ceremonies
Dr. Felicidad N. Altalaguire
|
1:05 - 1:10
|
Welcome Remarks
Voltaire Tupaz
|
1:10 - 1:30
|
ROAD SAFETY IN THE PHILIPPINES
|
1:30 - 3:40
|
PANEL DISCUSSION: How do we make Iloilo roads safer?
PANELISTS
Hon. Jed Mabilog
Gaudioso Geduspan
Engr. Ray Macalalag
SPO3 Jun Batillo
Dr. May Ann Sta Lucia
Ted Aldwin Ong
MODERATORS
Gemma Mendoza
Voltaire Tupaz
|
3:40 - 3:50
|
SYNTHESIS AND CLOSING REMARKS
Gemma Mendoza
|
3:50 - 4:00
|
Photo taking
|4:00 - 5:00
|Networking
If you're interested to attend the event, sign up through this link or send an e-mail to abigail.abigan@rappler.com with the subject "#SaferRoadsPH Iloilo forum sign-up." – Rappler.com
Learn more about Filipinos' safety on the road by visiting the Road Safety Awareness microsite.
How can we help curb the alarming number of motor vehicle crash incidents? Let us know your thoughts by writing on X or by posting with the hashtag #SaferRoadsPH on Facebook or Twitter!