Published 8:49 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Human error remains the top factor that affects road safety in the province of Iloilo.

In Rappler’s #SaferRoadsPH Forum on Saturday, July 22, local officials discussed the factors that affect the road conditions of Iloilo and what can be done to prevent accidents.

According to data from the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (IPPO) and the Iloilo City Police Office – Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Unit (ICPO-TIEU), Iloilo recorded 4,877 road crash incidents in the first half of the year. (READ: With nearly 5,000 crash incidents, how do we make Iloilo roads safer?)

Recent data from the IPPO showed there were 1,871 crash incidents from January to July 3 in the province, excluding Iloilo City.

Statistics from ICPO-TIEU show that 3,006 road crash incidents have been reported in Iloilo City alone, from January to June.

Human error as the primary factor

Based on ICPO’s records, human error remained the primary factor in road crashes in Iloilo, involving driver error and driving under the influence (DUI).

Driver error covers reckless driving and other inappropriate acts behind the wheel. There were 2,529 reported incidents of driver error in 6 districts of Iloilo City while there were 159 cases of driving under the influence.

Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog stressed that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) should be more strict in issuing driver’s licenses, and that that only those who really pass the exams should get licenses.

Roberto Valera, Chief Transportation Officer of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), said those who falsified their birth certificate to get a driver’s license will be meter a P3,000-fine plus one year of suspension.

“Only those aged 18 years old and above can be issued a driver’s license while the student permit is not a driver’s license. He should be accompanied by a duly-licensed driver,” said Marlon Velez, LTO-Region VI spokesperson.

Based on 2014 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, 733 people died from road crash incidents in Region VI, making Western Visayas as the most affected region in Visayas in terms of deaths brought by road crash incidents.

Given that human error is the primary factor that affect Iloilo’s road safety, LTO-Region VI Assistant Regional Director Gaudioso Geduspan said LTO management will focus more on the education and production of quality drivers in Iloilo province. – Rappler.com

Hannah Mallorca is a Rappler intern





