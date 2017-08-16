Quezon City has the most road crashes in Metro Manila with 33,717 incidents of road crashes and 116 fatalities last 2016

Published 9:00 AM, August 16, 2017

QUEZON CITY, Philippines - The Quezon City Council Committee of Transportation held a public consultation with various road safety users and advocates last Tuesday, August 15, on the proposed Quezon City road safety ordinance.

The ordinance, spearheaded by Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte and committee chairman Councilor Oliviere Belmonte, aims to promote road safety management and eventually lessen the number of road crashes in the city.

Quezon City has the most number of road crashes in Metro Manila since 2010, according to data from Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). In 2016, there was a total of 33,717 incidents causing 116 deaths and 4,755 injuries.

Quezon City currently has 8 road safety related ordinances:

Traffic Management Code and its amendments

Tricycle Management Code of 2014

Children on Board Motorcycles

Maximum Load on Motorcycles

Anti Drunk and Drug Driving

Speed limit on Commonwealth Avenue

Side Mirrors on Motor Vehicles

Removal of Junk and Construction Materials on Road

The proposed road safety ordinance provides a more comprehensive ordinance patterned on the 5 pillars of the road safety action plan by the United Nations. These are to improve road safety management, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer road users and improve trauma care and rehabilitation.

Key features of the new ordinance include the following:

Establishment of a speed limit, not just along Commonwealth Avenue. The default speed limit for all motor vehicles will be 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) for city roads, 20 km/h for barangay roads and 20 km/h for crowded streets.

Implementation of random sobriety check points to prevent drunk and drug driving. Officers in charge of check points will be wearing body cameras for accountability purposes.

Construction projects, road works, and other similar activities shall be required to undergo a Road Safety Impact Assessment to ensure alternative solutions for affected pedestrian lanes or sidewalks

Residents may file complaints and/or requests for road repair or maintenance directly to the assigned lead agency – the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) or the barangay.

DPOS shall promote inclusive mobility by ensuring that at least 10 kilometers of bicycle lanes are installed every year for 5 years.

Motorcycles using sidewalks will be penalized P2,000 for the first offense, P3,500 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense.

Enforcement of the '3-strike-rule' which revokes the franchise of tricycle and pedicab drivers who commit 3 violations within 3 years. These violations include the failure to comply minimum road safety standards and violation of limitations of their route.

The proposed ordinance will still undergo public consultations and amendments this month before moving on to the second reading.

"Given the data that was presented to me, I felt that it was necessary for us to conduct this measure." Vice Mayor Belmonte said.

She shared how she realized that crashes are preventable through proper regulations during Rappler's Road Safety Forum.

"Examples [are through] the way the roads are built and maintained – by the way we regulate cars, tricycles or pedicabs, the state of health, and consciousness [of the drivers]," she said.

The vice mayor said she hopes the proposal will not only be passed but be properly implemented.

"I'm hoping that the [implementing agents] will buy into it, see its value [and] be excited about implementing it. I'm also hoping [that] when the measure goes up to the mayor, he [will see] the merit of the measure [and sign it]." —Rappler.com