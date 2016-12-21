4 fishing boat crew kidnapped off Sulu – military

Members of the military's Joint Task Force Sulu and the Naval Task Group Sulu have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations

MANILA, Philippines – Four fishing boat crew were reportedly abducted off Sulu on Tuesday, December 20.

Major Filemon Tan, spokesman of the Armed Forces' Western Mindanao Command, said the the victims were on board FB Ramona 2 when they were kidnapped in the Celebes Sea around 2:30 am.

Tan identified the 4 missing as captain Noel Besconde, marine diesel mechanic Reyjim Rocabo, and crew members Roy Ramosand Roel Liones. All are residents of Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

The military said the abduction was reported by the boat's sister ship, FB Melissa 2 after not receiving any feedback from their companion.

“FB Melissa 2 proceeded to the location of her sister ship at around 5 am and found all crew members missing. The VHF Radio/GPS was stolen while other belongings are intact,” Tan said.

Members of the military's Joint Task Force Sulu and the Naval Task Group Sulu have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations.

The military has also alerted the Joint Task Forces Tawi-Tawi and Basilan to conduct patrols.

The AFP has yet to confirm who is responsible for the abduction. – Rappler.com