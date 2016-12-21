Philippines

Combat award for Navy officer who fought Maute Group

Lieutenant Junior Grade Reginald Balidoc of the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) is awarded the Distinguished Conduct Star during the 81st anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

Carmela Fonbuena
Published 5:42 PM, December 21, 2016
Updated 9:49 AM, December 22, 2016

NAVY ELITE OFFICER. LtJg Reginald Balidoc

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy elite officer who led a major operation against the Maute Group in February 2016 received the second highest combat award on Wednesday, December 21, during the 81st anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Lieutenant Junior Grade Reginald Balidoc, 27, of the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Star (DCS) for leading troops in an encounter against an estimated 50 members of the local terrorist group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

The encounter with the Maute Group in February resulted in the successful capture of the group's camp in Lanao del Sur. The military said the firefight that Balidoc led in Ragayan in Butig town resulted in heavy casualties on the part of the enemy.

President Rordigo Duterte led the awarding ceremony.

Balidoc's citation reads:

For acts of conspicuous courage and gallantry in the face of an armed enemy during an encounter against more or less 50 Foreign and Local Terrorist Organization members under Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute at the Ragayan, Butig, Lanao del Sur that inflicted heavy casualties to the enemy thereby showcasing extreme stability under fire and keeping up with the finest traditions of Filipino soldiery.

He is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2011.

Balidoc received the award in the presence of the living recipients of the Medal of Valor award, the highest combat award, and the dependents of the deceased awardees.

The Medal of Valor was last awarded in 2014 to the late Private First Class Ian Pacquit. (WATCH: Soldier killed in Zambo given highest military honor)

On Wednesday, Armed Forces chief General Eduardo Año also announced the increase in the benefits of the Medal of Valor awardees.

MEDAL OF VALOR AWARDEES
PH Army Personnel
General Paulino Santos 1935 Deceased
LTC Egmidio Cruz 1944 Deceased
MGen Mariano Castañeda 1950 Deceased
Capt Conrad Yap 1951 Deceased
MSg Francisco Camacho 1955 Deceased
Cpl Weene Martillana 1955 Deceased
Maj Ferdinand Marcos 1958 Deceased
SSg Miguel Pastolero 1964 Deceased
Cpl Bienvenido Fajemolin 1980 Alive
1Lt Hilario Estrella 1987 Alive
Sgt Francisco Granfil 1989 Alive
Pfc Robert Salvador 1990 Alive
Cpt Arturo Ortiz 1990 Alive
2Lt Bartolome Vicente Bacarro 1991 Alive
Cpl Romualdo Rubi 1991 Alive
2Lt Jose Bandong 1992 Deceased
Ssg Roy Cuenca 1992 Alive
Cpt Cirilito Sobejana 1996 Alive
Cpt Eduardo Lucero 2000 Deceased
2Lt Herbert Dilag 2000 Alive
Sgt Claudio Forrosuelo 2000 Deceased
Ssg Lucio Curig 2000 Alive
Ltc Noel Buan 2004 Alive
Ssg Leopoldo Diokno 2004 Alive
Pfc Ian Pacquit 2014 Deceased
Philippine Navy Personnel
Pfc Nestor Acero 1983 Deceased
Cpt Custodio Parcon 1991 Alive
Sgt Tomas Campo Jr 2000 Deceased
1Lt Lolinato Toong 2000 Deceased
Sgt Domingo Deluana 2000 Deceased
LTC Ariel Querubin 2001 Alive
Ssg Herminigildo Yurong 2001 Deceased
Cpl Laurence Narag 2001 Deceased
Cpl Ernesto Layaguin 2001 Deceased
Philippine Air Force Personnel
LTC Jesus Villamor 1954 Deceased
Maj Danilo Atienza 1990 Deceased
A2C Ludegario Bactol 1990 Deceased
Philippine Constabulary Personnel
TSg Desidero Suson 1981 Deceased

MSg Isaias Silvestre Jr

1985

Alive

Sgt Jacinto Moreno

1986

Alive

