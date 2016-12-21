Why Dela Rosa would rather be jailed for murder than corruption

Ronald dela Rosa is criticized after he announced the planned distribution of lofty cash gifts from President Rodrigo Duterte to the PNP's top officials

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has little patience for those who violate the law but in his books, it’s apparently corruption that he has the least patience for.

In fact, Dela Rosa was recently bold enough to say that he would rather be jailed for murder than corruption.

“Yes, totoo po iyon dahil yun ang pinaka-ayaw ko na offense, yung corruption (Yes, that’s true because of all offenses, it’s corruption that I hate the most),” explained Dela Rosa during a chance interview with media on Tuesday, December 20.

In a speech before fellow policemen inside Camp Crame, Dela Rosa had spoken about how much he despised corruption.

The 4-star police general explained: “Dahil para bang nakakadiri ba na [ang] tagal kong naghirap since birth, hirap na hirap ako sa buhay, nag-survive ako dahil lang sa aking pagsusumikap, narating ko itong ranggo na ito na ako yung pinaka number one sa buong PNP. Wala akong bahid ng corruption, wala akong issue, wala akong corruption. Tapos ngayon kung kelan patapos ang aking serbisyo, saka pa ako kakasuhan ng corruption? That's unacceptable for me.”

(It’s annoying to think about how I was born into poverty, struggled with daily life, survived through hard work – and now that I have reached the highest rank in the PNP and about to end years of service, I would be charged with corruption. That's unacceptable for me.)

Ironically, Dela Rosa is being investigated by the Ombudsman after he admitted to going on an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas courtesy of boxing champion and newly-elected Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao.

Recently, Dela Rosa found himself in hot water after he publicly announced that top PNP officials would get a “cash gift” ranging from P50,000 to P400,000 from no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Following backlash over the supposed gift, Dela Rosa announced that it had been cancelled.

No further explanation as to the source of the cash gift was ever given to media, although Dela Rosa said it might have come from the President's intelligence funds.

Dela Rosa had led the PNP in Duterte’s popular but controversial war on drugs. In a span of 6 months, over 6,000 deaths have been linked to the campaign against illegal drugs. Of those, 2,000 deaths were at the hands of police in anti-illegal drugs operations while the rest are considered “deaths under investigation” or summary-style executions with apparent links to illegal drugs.

Police have been accused of resorting to summary killings in the name of the drugs war or in an effort to cover up their own illegal tracks.

Dela Rosa has apologized and asked for forgiveness for the killings, while at the same time saying they will continue since the PNP cannot hold back in its anti-illegal drugs campaign.

But he insisted that his choice of a murder charge over a corruption charge isn’t an endorsement of killings. “No, worst comes to worst, I’d rather face a murder case than a corruption case. That’s my own standard. When it comes to murder, there are situations where you need to kill. I don’t care, I’ll accept the consequences. But when it comes to corruption, I will not accept that because I grew up poor. They might call me a thief. My parents did not raise me that way,” he said.

Dela Rosa, who is fond of making light of even the most serious issues, quipped: “Baka mamaya kung ako nasa loob ng kulungan, yung gagawin ko nalang yung pilitin na hindi huminga para mamatay nalang sa loob ng kulungan kung ganoon ang kaso ko.”

([If I’m jailed for corruption], I might just force myself to stop breathing so I just die inside prison.)

Dela Rosa, a Davao native, was appointed top cop on July 1 or the day after Duterte took his oath as president. A former Davao City police chief, Dela Rosa is set to bow out of service in January 2018 yet. – Rappler.com