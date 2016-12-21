DSWD gets P100M from China for anti-poverty programs

The money will be used to fund livelihood programs and strengthen anti-disaster and relief programs, says the social welfare department

MANILA, Philippines – China has donated P100 million to the Philippines to fund anti-poverty programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a statement on Wednesday, December 21, the DSWD announced that Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua signed a memorandum of understanding on December 16 "to finance livelihood programs and strengthen the Department’s anti-poverty and disaster relief programs."

Taguiwalo said the money would be used for DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program.

"We are trying to develop and strengthen our programs that will create jobs, create businesses so that the poor can stand on their own, as well as assistance to our community-initiated development programs, disaster response and protective services," said Taguiwalo.

In expressing her gratitude, Taguiwalo said, "This amount will go a long way to help our citizens and to show that that this government and the People's Republic of China are committed to help the Filipino people."

Ambassador Jianhua said that the Chinese embassy would continue to work together with the DSWD to help those in the country's poorest areas.

Last November, the DSWD received over P35 million from China for recovery and rehabilitation efforts in calamity-stricken areas. This was on top of the P60 million donated by the Chinese government for families affected by Typhoon Lawin in October.

During the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to China in November, the Chinese government committed to a $9-billion (P449 billion) "soft loan" for development projects, including drug rehabilitation programs.

Chinese businessman Huang Rulun has also donated a mega drug rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

Set to be the country's largest drug rehab facility once completed, it was inaugurated in late November. – Rappler.com