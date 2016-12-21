Duterte: San Miguel's Ramon Ang was campaign donor

The big businessman – whom Duterte praises for his 'disarming attitude of humility' – is not on the list of contributors the President submitted to the Comelec

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, December 20, said San Miguel Corporation President Ramon Ang donated “not a lot, but not too little” to his 2016 campaign.

“You know very well that nobody really campaigned for me – or are least some…. Ramon Ang gave me some money. Hindi malaki but hindi rin maliit (Not a lot but not too little). But enough to finance one trip there, one trip here,” said Duterte in a speech during the Office of the President’s Christmas Party in Malacañang.

Ang, however, is not listed in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec). (READ: Who's who in Duterte's poll contributors list)

It was not the first time Duterte named a campaign contributor who was not in his SOCE. He once named Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos as a contributor, but the latter denied it.

Ang was one of Duterte’s guests during the party, which was attended by officers and staff of the Office of the President.

“Alam mo, we became fast friends because, alam mo, may, ang tao may ano eh (You know, we became fast friends because you know that the person)… You have a disarming attitude of humility. Talagang madi-disarm ka (So you will really be disarmed), so we became fast friends. Until now,” said Duterte of Ang.

He added: “Sabi ko (I told him), I would be happy if you would share, break bread with me during our Christmas.”

Later on in his speech, Duterte also thanked Ang for helping build drug rehabilitation centers.

“They are going to build this rehab center and not only that, he donated equipment for our soldiers where I go every now and then when we have so many soldiers wounded or dead,” said Duterte.

Since assuming the country’s top post, Duterte had led a popular but bloody war on drugs.

To date, Philippine police have arrested more than 41,000 drug suspects in anti-illegal drugs operations around the country. Police have also killed more than 2,000 suspects during the same operations.

Police have labelled another 4,000 deaths as “deaths under investigation” or vigilante-style killings with possible links to illegal drugs. Police, however, have insisted that only 1,000 deaths are linked to drugs. – Rappler.com