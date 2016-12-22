DepEd: performance-based bonus released soon in 9 regions

School-based personnel in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, and the National Capital Region should expect the bonus 'in the coming days'

MANILA, Philippines – It's a merry Christmas indeed as the education department announced on Thursday, December 22, that the performance-based bonus (PBB) for fiscal year 2015 will be released "in the coming days" to school-based personnel in 9 regions.

These regions are: Calabarzon (IV-A), Mimaropa (IV-B), Bicol Region (V), Western Visayas (VI), Davao Region (XI), Soccsksargen (XII), Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, and the National Capital Region.

"This is following a memorandum issued by DepEd Planning Service and Field Operations Undersecretary Jesus Mateo mandating field offices to immediately prepare the payroll on the basis of the ranking reports approved by the Department of Budget and Management," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The department encouraged public posting of ranking reports "to reinforce transparency."

Meanwhile, the budget department is still processing the payment of the PBB for other regions. (READ: What bonuses will public school teachers get by year-end?)

The PBB is a top-up bonus granted to government personnel in line with their contribution to the department's attainment of its overall targets and fulfillment of commitments. – Rappler.com