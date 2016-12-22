PH patrol ship BRP Malabrigo ready for deployment

BRP Malabrigo is commissioned to the Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday, December 22

MANILA, Philippines – BRP Malabrigo, the 2nd patrol ship that the Philippines received from its defense ally Japan, is ready for deployment after it was formally commissioned to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday, December 22.

BRP Malabrigo, named after a lighthouse in Batangas, had arrived in the country last December 8.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Maritime Felipe Judan led the commissioning ceremony at the PCG Headquarters.

"Commissioning is a tradition which grants the vessel an authority to belong to a service and authorize her to perform the mandated mission of the agency," said the DOTr in a statement on Thursday.

"BRP Malabrigo will be deployed to various PCG districts across the country including Manila, La Union, and Palawan. It will be a primary rescue vessel, a rapid response vessel during relief operations, and shall also be assigned to assist in the protection of marine environment, and safeguard our territories."

Lieutenant Commander Geronimo Tuvilla is the designated commanding officer of BRP Malabrigo.

The DOTr also said BRP Malabrigo has "fire monitors, a night vision camera, a radio direction finder, a work boat, and a bullet-proof navigational bridge."

It will join the 1st ship from Japan, BRP Tubbataha, which is patrolling the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

Eventually, 8 other vessels from Tokyo will be provided to Manila as part of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project.

– Rappler.com