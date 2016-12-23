7 in 10 Filipinos expect a happy Christmas – SWS

This year, 73% of Filipinos expect a happy Yuletide season. Also, 75% say it is better to give than to receive this Christmas.

MANILA, Philippines – Seven in 10 adult Filipinos expect a happy Christmas this year, based on a survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Three in 4 adults also said that it is better to give than to receive this Yuletide season.

In its Fourth Quarter 2016 Social Weather Survey conducted from December 3 to 6 and released on Thursday, December 22, the SWS found that 73% of respondents expect a happy Christmas in 2016.

It is the 3rd highest rating since 2002, when the SWS first asked people's expectations of Christmas. This year's rating was slightly up from 72% in 2015 and 71% in 2014.

Meanwhile, 5% expect Christmas to be sad, down from 7% in 2015 and the lowest since the 4% rating recorded in 2003.

21% of respondents are neither happy nor sad this year, from 20% last year.

Highest in Mindanao, lowest in Metro Manila

Expectations of a happy Christmas are highest in Mindanao at 78%, followed by 74% both in the Visayas and the balance of Luzon.

Only 66% of respondents in the National Capital Region (NCR) are happy this Christmas.

Compared to last year, the ratings went up in Mindanao and the balance of Luzon this year, and declined in the Visayas and NCR.

2015 2016 Balance of Luzon 70% 74% National Capital Region 69% 66% Visayas 77% 74% Mindanao 76% 78%

In terms of income classes, 86% of Filipinos in classes ABC expect a happy Christmas, while it is 73% for those in class D and 72% in class E.

The rating for class ABC respondents jumped by 10 points from 76% in 2015. However, it hardly changed for class D and remained the same for class E from last year, when both logged a 72% rating.

Younger Filipinos are happier at Christmas than older adults, with 80% of those 18-24 years old expecting a happy Christmas.

It is 75% for respondents 24-35 years old, and 72% for the 35-44, 45-54, and 55-and-older age brackets.

Age Bracket 2015 2016 18-24 years old 82% 80% 25-34 years old 74% 75% 35-44 years old 70% 72% 45-54 years old 66% 72% 55 years old and above 73% 72%

More 'givers' in Luzon, among youth

Meanwhile, 75% of respondents said it is better to give than receive Christmas gifts. This is slightly lower than the record-high 77% logged in 2015, but the same rate as in 2006 when it was first asked, and in 2014.

On the other hand, 21% of Filipinos said it is better to receive than give, similar to the 20% recorded in 2015.

The ratings were highest in the balance of Luzon (82%), followed by NCR (81%), the Visayas (72%), and Mindanao (63%). Compared to 2015, it barely changed in all except in Mindanao, where it decreased by 7 points from 70%.

The sense of giving Christmas gifts improved among classes ABC (81%, from 78% in 2015), hardly changed among class D (77%, from 78% in 2015), and declined by 8 points among those in class E (67%, from 75% in 2015).

In terms of age groups, it was still highest among the youth. However, it declined among those 18-54 years old, but improved among those 55 and up.

Age Bracket 2015 2016 18-24 years old 85% 81% 25-34 years old 82% 78% 35-44 years old 80% 73% 45-54 years old 77% 75% 55 years old and above 67% 73%

SWS interviewed 1,500 adults nationwide, with 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao, and 600 in the balance of Luzon. Sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for balance of Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. – Rappler.com