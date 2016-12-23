MRT-3 installs 27 new elevators

In anticipation of the Christmas rush, MRT-3 is extending peak-hour operations on Friday, December 23

MANILA, Philippines – To serve train passengers out to do last-minute Christmas shopping, the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) has installed 27 brand new elevators that could assist passengers carrying heavy bags and packages.

The new units are cable elevators with permanent magnet, unlike the old hydraulic elevator models that needed oil to operate.

MRT-3 General Manager Deo Manalo said in a press statement the new elevators, which will be maintained by installer Powerlift Corporation will ease the commute of passengers during the holidays – most especially senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disability who will be given priority.

Twenty trains were dispatched from 6 am to 10 am and will be deployed from 4 pm to 10 pm. (READ: 2016 Christmas schedules for MRT, LRT, PNR)

The last train will depart from the North Avenue Station at 10 pm and from Taft Station at 10:30 pm.

Besides the 27 new elevators, 5 more units are being installed at the the MRT stations in North Avenue, Ortigas, Buendia, and Ayala.

Installations are expected to be complete by January 2017. Repair and rehabilitation of escalators are also ongoing and are expected to be completed by February next year.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade inspected the new elevators and rode the MRT-3 from Magallanes Station to North Avenue Station. – Rappler.com