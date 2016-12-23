'Best Christmas gift ever': 82-year-old farmer gets land title

'With this land, I now have something to leave my children with. My grandchildren will not go hungry,' says Vicente Romero, who has been farming all his life

MANILA, Philippines – "This is the best Christmas gift I have ever received."

This was how 82-year-old farmer Vicente Romero reacted after receiving his certificate of land ownership award (CLOA) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Wednesday, December 21.

In a statement on Thursday, December 22, the agrarian reform department said Romero, a farmer from Vidad Estate in Cabagan, Isabela, was awarded with 1.5 hectares of agricultural land.

"With this land, I now have something to leave my children with. My grandchildren will not go hungry," said Romero, who has been farming all his life.

The CLOA distribution caravan was conducted on December 20 and 21 in key places in Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Tuguegarao, and Isabela.

DAR Secretary Rafael Mariano and DAR Regional Director Marjorie Ayson led the distribution of CLOAs in Isabela which covers more than 5,000 hectares of agricultural land for 1,892 agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Aside from agrarian reform beneficiaries receiving their land titles, the caravan also included DAR's turnover of infrastructure projects to the local government.

Addressing the bottlenecks in the Philippines' land administration and management system is part of the Duterte administration's 8-point economic agenda.

In fact, as early as the presidential campaign, then Davao mayor Rodrigo Duterte said he would pursue land reform differently by prioritizing the provision of support services alongside land distribution to farmers. – Jee Y. Geronimo/Rappler.com