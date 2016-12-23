Robredo: Threat of martial law 'worst Christmas gift'

The Vice President asks Filipinos to 'remain vigilant against the threat of martial law,' calling President Duterte's challenge to the Constitution 'appalling'

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo asked the public to “remain vigilant against the threat of martial law,” calling the possibility of its return “the worst Christmas gift to the Filipino people.”

“For President Duterte to challenge the democratic safeguards of the very constitution he swore to uphold on June 30, 2016 is appalling,” said the Vice President.

In a press release sent Friday, December 23, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted the Constitution amended to make it less difficult for any president to declare martial law, Robredo called Duterte’s challenge to the constitution “appalling.”

The President had earlier called current constitutional safeguards a "reckless reaction" to what Filipinos had experienced during the Marcos dictatorship.

That statement, said Robredo, is “an insult to the experience of the Filipino nation that endured great suffering and hardship under the Martial Law regime.”

She asked Filipinos to “fight against any move that will curtail our freedoms.”

“This is not a battle we will take sitting down,” said Robredo. “As Filipinos, we have demonstrated our courage to stand up and make our voices heard for the sake of protecting our freedom and fighting for the truth.”

President Duterte also said there is a need to review the current constitutional term limit on local officials.

Robredo resigned from the Duterte Cabinet early this month after Duterte asked her to stop attending its meetings. She served as housing secretary for barely 5 months. – Rappler.com