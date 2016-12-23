Cancelled flights due to Typhoon Nina

(UPDATED) Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest information on flight cancellations as Typhoon Nina threatens parts of the country

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Some airlines have cancelled flights ahead of Typhoon Nina's (international name: Nock-ten) projected landfall on Christmas Day.

Here are the cancelled flights as of Sunday afternoon, December 25.

Air Juan

In a travel advisory on Friday, charter airline Air Juan announced that the following seaplane flights scheduled for Monday, December 26, have been cancelled:

Subic - Manila

Manila - Subic

Puerto Galera - Manila

Manila - Puerto Galera

Boracay - Manila

Manila - Boracay

Busuanga - Manila

Manila - Busuanga

Air Juan said it would be rebooking or refunding concerned passengers on affected flights. It added that schedules within Palawan and from Palawan to Caticlan will not be affected.

Affected passengers and guests traveling to and from Air Juan Seaplane Dock in CCP, Pasay City, may either rebook flights to next available ones, refund airfare without penalties, or have travel credits for future flights.

Passengers affected by the cancellations may call (02) 718-8111, email info@airjuan.com, or follow Air Juan's Facebook page for more details and announcements.

Cebu Pacific

For Sunday, December 25

DG6163/6164 Manila-Virac- Manila

DG6165/6166 Manila- Virac - Manila

5J325/326 Manila-Legazpi- Manila

5J327/328 Manila-Legazpi- Manila

DG6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi- Manila

DG6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi- Manila

DG6204/6205 Cebu-Legazpi-Cebu

DG6113/6114 Manila-Naga- Manila

DG6117/6118 Manila-Naga- Manila

The airline said affected passengers and all other guests traveling to and from Manila from December 26 and 27 may avail of the following options without penalties:

rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date

opt for full refund or travel fund

Affected guests may call the reservation hotlines (+632) 702-0888 or (+6332) 230-8888, or visit Cebu Pacific ticket offices.

Philippine Airlines

Based on an advisory on Sunday, December 25, Philippine Airlines will implement schedule changes on the following international and domestic flights:

For Sunday, December 25

PR655 Riyadh - Manila

PR659 Jeddah – Dubai - Manila

PR2071 Manila-Calbayog

PR2072 Calbayog - Manila

PR2925 Manila – Legaspi

PR2926 Legaspi – Manila

PR2265 Manila – Naga

PR2266 Naga – Manila

PR2261 Manila – Naga

PR2262 Naga – Manila

PR2079 Manila – Catarman

PR2080 Catarman - Manila

PR469 Incheon - Manila

PR733 Bangkok - Manila

For Monday, December 26

PR510 Singapore - Manila

PR423 Haneda - Manila

PR383 Guangzhou - Manila

PR538 Denpasar - Manila

PR536 Jakarta - Manila

PR654 Manila – Riyadh

PR655 Ryadh – Manila

PR507 Manila – Singapore

PR 508 Singapore – Manila

PR336 Manila – Shanghai

PR 337 Shanghai – Manila

PR1836 Cebu – Manila

PR1853 Manila – Cebu

PR426 Manila – Fukuoka

PR425 Fukuoka – Manila

PR539 Manila – Jakarta

PR540 Jakarta – Manila

Those affected may avail of these options without penalties:

Rebook their tickets within 30 days from original date of departure without penalty.

Refund their ticket in full.

Passengers of affected flights are advised to call PAL Hotline (02) 855-8888 to get the latest update on their flight schedules, or go to the nearest PAL ticket office or travel agent who facilitated the issuance of their ticket.

This page is constantly updated as advisories come in. Please refresh for new information. – Rappler.com