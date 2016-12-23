Cancelled flights due to Typhoon Nina
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Some airlines have cancelled flights ahead of Typhoon Nina's (international name: Nock-ten) projected landfall on Christmas Day.
Here are the cancelled flights as of Sunday afternoon, December 25.
Air Juan
In a travel advisory on Friday, charter airline Air Juan announced that the following seaplane flights scheduled for Monday, December 26, have been cancelled:
- Subic - Manila
- Manila - Subic
- Puerto Galera - Manila
- Manila - Puerto Galera
- Boracay - Manila
- Manila - Boracay
- Busuanga - Manila
- Manila - Busuanga
Air Juan said it would be rebooking or refunding concerned passengers on affected flights. It added that schedules within Palawan and from Palawan to Caticlan will not be affected.
Affected passengers and guests traveling to and from Air Juan Seaplane Dock in CCP, Pasay City, may either rebook flights to next available ones, refund airfare without penalties, or have travel credits for future flights.
Passengers affected by the cancellations may call (02) 718-8111, email info@airjuan.com, or follow Air Juan's Facebook page for more details and announcements.
Cebu Pacific
For Sunday, December 25
- DG6163/6164 Manila-Virac- Manila
- DG6165/6166 Manila- Virac - Manila
- 5J325/326 Manila-Legazpi- Manila
- 5J327/328 Manila-Legazpi- Manila
- DG6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi- Manila
- DG6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi- Manila
- DG6204/6205 Cebu-Legazpi-Cebu
- DG6113/6114 Manila-Naga- Manila
- DG6117/6118 Manila-Naga- Manila
The airline said affected passengers and all other guests traveling to and from Manila from December 26 and 27 may avail of the following options without penalties:
- rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date
- opt for full refund or travel fund
Affected guests may call the reservation hotlines (+632) 702-0888 or (+6332) 230-8888, or visit Cebu Pacific ticket offices.
Philippine Airlines
Based on an advisory on Sunday, December 25, Philippine Airlines will implement schedule changes on the following international and domestic flights:
For Sunday, December 25
- PR655 Riyadh - Manila
- PR659 Jeddah – Dubai - Manila
- PR2071 Manila-Calbayog
- PR2072 Calbayog - Manila
- PR2925 Manila – Legaspi
- PR2926 Legaspi – Manila
- PR2265 Manila – Naga
- PR2266 Naga – Manila
- PR2261 Manila – Naga
- PR2262 Naga – Manila
- PR2079 Manila – Catarman
- PR2080 Catarman - Manila
- PR469 Incheon - Manila
- PR733 Bangkok - Manila
For Monday, December 26
- PR510 Singapore - Manila
- PR423 Haneda - Manila
- PR383 Guangzhou - Manila
- PR538 Denpasar - Manila
- PR536 Jakarta - Manila
- PR654 Manila – Riyadh
- PR655 Ryadh – Manila
- PR507 Manila – Singapore
- PR 508 Singapore – Manila
- PR336 Manila – Shanghai
- PR 337 Shanghai – Manila
- PR1836 Cebu – Manila
- PR1853 Manila – Cebu
- PR426 Manila – Fukuoka
- PR425 Fukuoka – Manila
- PR539 Manila – Jakarta
- PR540 Jakarta – Manila
Those affected may avail of these options without penalties:
- Rebook their tickets within 30 days from original date of departure without penalty.
- Refund their ticket in full.
Passengers of affected flights are advised to call PAL Hotline (02) 855-8888 to get the latest update on their flight schedules, or go to the nearest PAL ticket office or travel agent who facilitated the issuance of their ticket.
This page is constantly updated as advisories come in. Please refresh for new information. – Rappler.com