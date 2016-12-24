Quezon City to build P100-M hospital for urban poor

The 100-bed capacity Rosario Maclang General Hospital will be in Barangay Batasan Hills, and will mostly cater to residents of the city's second legislative district

MANILA, Philippines – A new hospital will rise in Quezon City as its local government partners with the Department of Health (DOH) to provide quality medical care for urban poor residents.

The DOH, under its Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP), has allocated P100 million ($2 million)* to build the 3-storey hospital along IBP Road in Barangay Batasan Hills.

An additional P89 million ($1.8 million) was sourced from the Local Infrastructure Program Fund of Quezon City for the construction of the Rosario Maclang General Hospital.

Named after Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista's mother, the hospital will have a 100-bed capacity that will cater to the communities, particularly the urban poor in the second legislative district of Quezon City – the 3rd most populous district in the Philippines.

Barangays in this district include Batasan Hills, Payatas, Holy Spirit, Bagong Silangan, and Commonwealth. Population in these areas total to 688,773, according to the 2015 census.

The hospital construction is provided under Ordinance 2426. According to Councilor Voltaire Liban, principal author of the ordinance, the hospital is long overdue given that there is no existing government medical facility in the area. – Rappler.com

*US$1=P49