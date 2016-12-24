Albay orders evacuation of families from lahar-prone areas

Food provisions will be distributed to evacuees, including those who will seek shelter in private homes, according to the Albay Public Safety Emergency and Management Office

ALBAY, Philippines – Governor Al Francis Bichara on Saturday, December 24, ordered the evacuation of families living in lahar- and flood-prone areas, citing threats of landslides.

Cedric Daep, chief of Albay Public Safety Emergency and Management Office said disaster responders had been deployed Saturday morning, while the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces, and the provincial engineering office provided vehicles in the evacuation efforts.

The PNP was also tasked to man road closures along the Padang, Legazpi-Sto Domingo road and along the Daraga-Camalig stretch. These are known flood-prone areas.

Food provisions will be distributed to evacuees, including those who will seek shelter in private homes. Volunteers from the Red Cross, the Army, and the PNP have been repacking rice since Tuesday, December 20.

Evacuation has started in Camarines Sur province as well.

As of 11 am on Saturday, signal number 1 was raised on the entire Bicol region and other surrounding areas:

southern Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Nina is expected to make landfall in the Catanduanes-Camarines area on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – likely in the evening. – Rappler.com