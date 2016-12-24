NinaPH: LTFRB orders south-bound buses to stop trips

The order is intended to avoid adding to the congestion in ports

MANILA, Philippines – As Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) inches closer to the Bicol province and the number of passengers stranded in key ports increases, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Saturday, December 24, ordered southbound buses to stop making their trips.

In posts on their official social media accounts, the LTFRB said it was directing “buses going South to halt trips while still in their terminals so as not to add to congestion in ports.”

The regulatory body earlier said that because of the raising of public storm signal number 1 over the Bicol and Sorsogon areas and the Philippine Coast Guard’s no sail orders, “the number of stranded passengers in Batangas and Bicol ports are increasing.”

Earlier Saturday, it was reported that the line of vehicles attempting to travel from Sorsogon to Samar via Matnog Port had reached more than 4 kilometers, mostly because of the number of ferry trips cancelled ahead of Nina’s landfall.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, over 5,723 passengers have been stranded in Bicol and Eastern Visayas ports because of the typhoon, which is expected to make landfall likely in the evening of Christmas day, December 25. – Rappler.com