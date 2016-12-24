Dark Christmas, New Year for some Lawin-hit villages

The goal is to restore power in these areas by January 2017

CAGAYAN, Philippines – The holiday season won’t be as merry as usual for some residents in areas hit by Super Typhoon Lawin (Haima) in Cagayan, because power in some areas have yet to be restored more than 2 months since the storm hit.

Several villages in the towns of Piat, Enrile, Tuao, Solana, Rizal, Amulung, Alcala, Iguig, and Penablanca have yet to have their electric lines fixed.

In a phone interview on Saturday, December 24, Frances Obispo, spokesperson of Cagayan Electric Cooperative (Cagelco) I, said they have yet to fix the lines in some of the far-flung areas. She said many of those areas remain isolated because of broken bridges, swollen rivers, and mountainous terrain.

“One of the reasons is that we our equipment can’t get in to put up new electric posts,” Obispo told Rappler.

She added: “Most probably, [they’ll celebrate Christmas and New Year without power]. So we’re asking them to extend their patience because in as much as we really wanted to bring back the power, it’s something we aren’t able to do just yet.”

According to Obispo, only less than 10% of homes in the southern district of Cagayan province do not have power yet. Their goal is to restore power in these areas by January 2017. – Rappler.com