IN PHOTOS: Duterte visits young cancer patients on Christmas Eve

President Rodrigo Duterte shows his affectionate side as he spends time with patients at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City
Published 11:05 PM, December 24, 2016
Updated 11:05 PM, December 24, 2016
CHRISTMAS EVE. President Rodrigo Duterte does a fist bump with a cancer-stricken child during his visit at the Southern Philippines Medical Center's Children's Cancer and Blood Diseases Unit in Davao City on December 24, 2016. Photo by King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime tradition during the holidays is to visit cancer patients, and this year was no exception.
On Saturday, December 24, Duterte went to the Children's Cancer and Blood Diseases Unit of the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City to visit cancer-stricken children.
He spent time talking with the children, showing his affectionate side as he embraced them and received kisses from them. He also gave the children their Christmas gifts.
During the visit, hospital officials also discussed with the President the possible improvements to SPMC's Children's Cancer and Blood Diseases Unit.
FUN SIDE. President Rodrigo Duterte tickles a cancer-stricken child while giving out Christmas presents. Photo by King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo
PLAYING SANTA. President Rodrigo Duterte gives a Christmas present to a cancer-stricken child. Photo by King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo
IMPROVEMENTS. President Rodrigo Duterte, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) chief Dr Leopoldo Vega, and House of Hope program director Dr Mae Concepcion Dolendo discuss the possible improvements to SPMC's Children's Cancer and Blood Diseases Unit in Davao City during the President's visit on December 24, 2016. Photo by Kiwi Bulaclac/Presidential Photo
Duterte is spending his first Christmas as president in his hometown of Davao City. He is also expected to open his home to the poor – another tradition that he's had since his stint as city mayor.
In his Christmas message, Duterte called on Filipinos to be more compassionate as they celebrate the Yuletide season.
"My beloved countrymen, as we remember the birth of our savior Jesus Christ, let us celebrate the genuine compassion and desire to foster hope in our hearts," he said.
He added that the country should welcome 2017 with "great happiness." – Rappler.com