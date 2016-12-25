Duterte visits Midsayap blast survivors on Christmas Day

President Rodrigo Duterte distributes financial aid to the survivors and promises that the government will shoulder their hospital expenses

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte paid a Christmas Day visit to survivors of the blast that struck Midsayap, Cotabato on Christmas Eve.

Duterte visited the wounded, who included children, at the Anecito T. Pesante Sr Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 25.

In a press release, Malacañang put the total number of the injured at 18. It said 3 of the injured were admitted to the Anecito T. Pesante Sr Memorial Hospital, while 2 are at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center and 1 is at the Southern Philippines Medical Center. The 12 others are outpatients.

"During the visit, the President personally handed over an envelope containing financial assistance to the 15 survivors present in the hospital," said Malacañang, without disclosing the amount of the aid.

"The Chief Executive also promised the survivors a full payment to the hospital and outpatient expenses," the Palace added.

The blast had ripped through a police car and hit churchgoers arriving for Christmas Eve mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño.

A member of the Midsayap police force, SPO4 Johnny Caballero, was among those injured.

The Midsayap local government condemned the blast as an "act of cowardice" and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. – Rappler.com