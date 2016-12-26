Camarines Sur under state of calamity

(UPDATED) The province is placed under a state of calamity meaning, the local government will have access to funds to help them respond to needs of typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The entire province of Camarines Sur was placed under a state of calamity Monday morning, December 26, after Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) made its 4th landfall in Marinduque.

Camarines Sur Governor Miguel Villafuerte made the announcement on his official Twitter account Monday morning.

Nina first hit land in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm on Christmas Day. It made its 2nd landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 pm also on Sunday, December 25; followed by its 3rd landfall in San Andres, Quezon at 2 am on Monday, December 26; and then its 4th landfall in Torrijos, Marinduque at 4:30 am.

As of 8 am, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that there are 1,440 families affected in Camarines Sur.

The typhoon made its 5th landfall on Verde Island in Batangas at 9:15 am.

Neighboring Catanduanes is now also under a state of calamity, according to its governor, Joseph Cua.

When an area is placed under a state of calamity, the local government will have access to funds to help them respond to needs of typhoon victims in the area.

The prices of basic commodities will also be controlled for 60 days until lifted, emergency workers will get extra pay, and no-interest loans may be extended by the government to people most in need. – Rappler.com