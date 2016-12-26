#NinaPH: Areas with power outages
MANILA, Philippines – Power outages were experienced in several provinces in Bicol during the onslaught of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday, December 26.
In its report, the NDRRMC said province-wide power interruptions were experienced in Marinduque, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes as heavy rain and strong winds affected transmission lines and facilities.
So far, the NDRRMC said 83 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol have experienced power interruptions:
CALABARZON
Quezon:
- Atimonan
- Buenavista
- Catanauan
- Calauag
- General Luna
- Guinayangan
- Jomalig
- Padre Burgos
- Pitogo
- Quezon
- San Francisco
- San Narciso
MIMAROPA
Oriental Mindoro:
- Naujan
Marinduque:
- Boac
- Buenavista
- Gasan
- Mogpoc
- Santa Cruz
- Torrijos
Romblon:
- Looc
- Banton
BICOL
Camarines Sur:
- Ragay
- Bato
- Balatan
- Caramoan
- Lagonoy
- Garchitorena
- Naga City
Camarines Norte
Albay
Sorsogon
Catanduanes
