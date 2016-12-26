NinaPH: Areas with power outages

A total of 83 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol experienced blackouts during the onslaught of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten)

MANILA, Philippines – Power outages were experienced in several provinces in Bicol during the onslaught of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday, December 26.

In its report, the NDRRMC said province-wide power interruptions were experienced in Marinduque, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes as heavy rain and strong winds affected transmission lines and facilities.

So far, the NDRRMC said 83 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol have experienced power interruptions:

CALABARZON

Quezon:

Atimonan

Buenavista

Catanauan

Calauag

General Luna

Guinayangan

Jomalig

Padre Burgos

Pitogo

Quezon

San Francisco

San Narciso

MIMAROPA

Oriental Mindoro:

Naujan

Marinduque:

Boac

Buenavista

Gasan

Mogpoc

Santa Cruz

Torrijos

Romblon:

Looc

Banton

BICOL

Camarines Sur:

Ragay

Bato

Balatan

Caramoan

Lagonoy

Garchitorena

Naga City

Camarines Norte

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

