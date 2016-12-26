Philippines

#NinaPH: Areas with power outages

A total of 83 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol experienced blackouts during the onslaught of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten)

Published 11:26 AM, December 26, 2016
Updated 4:50 PM, December 26, 2016

Typhoon Nina satellite image courtesy of NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Power outages were experienced in several provinces in Bicol during the onslaught of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday, December 26.

In its report, the NDRRMC said province-wide power interruptions were experienced in Marinduque, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes as heavy rain and strong winds affected transmission lines and facilities.

So far, the NDRRMC said 83 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol have experienced power interruptions:

CALABARZON

Quezon:

  • Atimonan
  • Buenavista
  • Catanauan
  • Calauag
  • General Luna
  • Guinayangan
  • Jomalig
  • Padre Burgos
  • Pitogo
  • Quezon
  • San Francisco
  • San Narciso

MIMAROPA

Oriental Mindoro:

  • Naujan

Marinduque:

  • Boac
  • Buenavista
  • Gasan
  • Mogpoc
  • Santa Cruz
  • Torrijos

Romblon:

  • Looc
  • Banton

BICOL

Camarines Sur:

  • Ragay
  • Bato
  • Balatan
  • Caramoan
  • Lagonoy
  • Garchitorena
  • Naga City

Camarines Norte

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

– Rappler.com