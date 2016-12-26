RORO vessel sinks off Batangas – PCG

(UPDATED) The Philippine Coast Guard has already sent two of its ships – BRP Pampanga and MCS 3001 – to verify the situation and assist in operations

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A roll-on, roll-off (RORO) ship reportedly sunk off the coast of Mabini, Batangas, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

PCG spokesman Armand Balilo, citing initial reports forwarded to them, said the ship MV Shuttle Roro 5 drifted off the waters of Mabini, Batangas on Monday morning, December 26, at the height of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten).

Balilo said a 911 call alerted them that the vessel was “about to sink” and that the captain was about to order "abandon ship" or immediate evacuation and escape.

"At 11 am today, this center received a telephone call from 911 re: MV Shuttle Roro 5 drifted at vicinity waters off Mabini San Miguel, Batangas and is reportedly about to sink and preparing for 'abandon ship,'" Balilo, citing reports to PCG, told Rappler in a text message.

Personnel from the Coast guard station in Batangas already proceeded to the vicinity to conduct search and rescue operations.

Balilo said two of PCG's ships – BRP Pampanga and MCS 3001 – are on their way to verify the situation and assist in operations.

"Formal and progress report to follow. Pinapacheck pa namin (we're still checking it)," Balilio said.

PCG also reported that two other vessels ran aground: oil tanker MT Obama in Gasan, Marinduque, and passenger vessel Starlite Ferry in Mainit Point in Mabini, Batangas.

The following vessels, according to Balilo, were visually identified to be beached in the shores of Barangay San Antonio, Puerto Galera:

Oceanjet12

Oceanjet10

Baleno5

Baleno7

Baleno8

Starlite Polaris

Starlite Bluesea

Personnel of CGSS Puerto Galera are currently determining the actual damages sustained by the vessels.

As of 1:15pm, Monday, CGS Oriental Mindoro said there are "no signs" of oil spill. – Rappler.com