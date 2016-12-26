NinaPH: Catanduanes now under state of calamity

Governor Joseph Cua says the province badly needs funds to help them recover from Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten)

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Catanduanes is now under a state of calamity after Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) hit the province on Sunday, December 25.

"Catanduanes is now under state of calamity" after a resolution by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Governor Joseph Cua said in a message to Rappler on Monday, December 26, saying "at least 90%" of the province's population was affected.

The typhoon made its first landfall in the town of Bato early Sunday evening, Christmas day, with maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers/h near the center and gusts of up to 255 km/h. (READ: Typhoon Nina makes landfall in Catanduanes)

Cua earlier said that the province is in need of relief goods due to the severity of the damage Nina brought.

At least 50% to 70% of power is out in the province because of fallen electrical posts, leaving majority of roads also impassable.

Aside from Catanduanes, neighboring Camarines Sur has also been placed under a state of calamity by its governor, Miguel Villafuerte.

When an area is placed under a state of calamity, the local government will have access to funds to help them respond to the needs of typhoon victims in the area.

Cua said that the province badly needs funds to help them recover from Nina.

“We have limited funds, in Catanduanes we have only less than P500 million internal revenue allotment. We are 98% IRA [Internal Revenue Allotment] dependent, so we really need the support of the national government." – Rappler.com