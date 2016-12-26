IN PHOTOS: Duterte's simple Christmas Eve celebration

President Rodrigo Duterte chooses to spend his 1st Christmas as chief executive in his home in Davao City with his common-law wife, daughter, and friends
Published 3:45 PM, December 26, 2016
Updated 8:11 AM, December 27, 2016
FIRST CHRISTMAS. President Rodrigo Duterte spends his 1st Christmas as chief executive in his home in Davao City. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
MANILA, Philippines – It was his first Christmas as the nation’s chief executive and President Rodrigo Duterte chose to spend it with friends and family in a simple celebration in his hometown, Davao City.
After visiting young cancer patients in the city, Duterte spent Christmas Eve at home with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, daughter Veronica Duterte, and friends, including Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Jay Velasco and family.
Calling the celebration "intimate yet fun," Velasco, in a post on Facebook, said they started at 8 in the evening and ended at 2am of December 25, Christmas Day.
Here are some photos of the President during noche buena:
NOCHE BUENA. The President in his home's dining table, appearing to be checking what's for Noche Buena. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
MENU. Duterte and his guests had lechon, crabs, and fish for their noche buena. Photo by Rep Lord Allan Velasco
KIDDIE GUESTS. Duterte and common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña strike a pose with children. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
NO FUSS. President Duterte is seen wearing a black 'Du30' shirt - a staple in his presidential campaign, black pants, and slippers. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
SIMPLE. President Duterte stands beside their family Christmas tree. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
PHOTO. Duterte and daughter Kitty Duterte pose for a photo with Velasco's children. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
PHOTO-OP. The President grants photo requests. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
KIDDIE PHOTO. Duterte with the daughter of Representative Velasco. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
NOCHE BUENA. Honeylet with daughter Kitty with Velasco's children. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
CHRISTMAS GUESTS. The President and his common-law wife Honeylet with the Rep Velasco's family. Photo courtesy of Rep Lord Allan Velasco
– Rappler.com