IN PHOTOS: Duterte's simple Christmas Eve celebration

President Rodrigo Duterte chooses to spend his 1st Christmas as chief executive in his home in Davao City with his common-law wife, daughter, and friends

MANILA, Philippines – It was his first Christmas as the nation’s chief executive and President Rodrigo Duterte chose to spend it with friends and family in a simple celebration in his hometown, Davao City.

After visiting young cancer patients in the city, Duterte spent Christmas Eve at home with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, daughter Veronica Duterte, and friends, including Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Jay Velasco and family.

Calling the celebration "intimate yet fun," Velasco, in a post on Facebook, said they started at 8 in the evening and ended at 2am of December 25, Christmas Day.

Here are some photos of the President during noche buena:

– Rappler.com