20 military outposts, camps damaged by Typhoon Nina

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said at least 2 of its camps and several outposts in Bicol and the province of Quezon were damaged by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten).

The headquarters of the Army's 83rd infantry battalion in Camarines Sur as well as a company headquarters of the 22nd infantry battalion in the same region were "totally damaged," according to Colonel Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Office chief.

He added that 8 patrol bases were “severely” damaged while 12 others were “partially” destroyed.

The provinces of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes were among the areas hardest hit by the typhoon.

“These are initial damage assessment reports. We are expecting updates from other forward deployed AFP units to come in," Arevalo said.

Arevalo gave assurances the military will continue its rescue and relief operations for typhoon victims.