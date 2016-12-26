Jinggoy Estrada: Erap suffered asthma, not pneumonia

'My father suffered an asthma attack due to overfatigue and because of the weather,' says the detained Estrada

MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday, December 26, denied earlier reports that his father, Manila Mayor and former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada, was hospitalized due to pneumonia.

"Contrary to what had been said and reported in the media, my father has no pneumonia," the detained Estrada said in a statement.

He added: "My father suffered an asthma attack due to overfatigue and because of the weather."

Several media reports on Friday, December 23 quoted Estrada's brother JV Ejercito as saying the older Estrada was confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City due to pneumonia.

Ejercito had earlier said doctors also detected a slight infection in Estrada's lungs. (READ: Erap hospitalized due to pneumonia)

In his statement on Monday, the former senator thanked those who prayed for his father's immediate recovery.

"My father is now well, and is resting after he was discharged from the hospital," Estrada added. – Rappler.com