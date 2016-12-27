Suspected Abu Sayyaf sub-leader arrested in Zamboanga

Hairulla Asbang, who was wounded in a previous encounter with government troops, is captured inside a hospital

MANILA, Philippines – A suspected sub-leader of the Abu Sayyaf was arrested inside a private hospital in Zamboanga City on Monday, December 26.

Operatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command and the Zamboanga City Police Office identified the suspect as Hairulla Asbang.

Police said Asbang was admitted to the Zamboanga Peninsula Medical Center at 7:30 am on Monday to get medical treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained in a previous encounter with government troops in Sulu.

Asbang's companion, identified as Jaber, was also arrested inside the hospital. A government witness claimed Jaber is an Abu Sayyaf member as well.

Asbang faces several kidnapping cases, including a kidnapping with homicide case for the Samal abduction in September 2015. (READ: Waiting to be freed: 22 foreign hostages in Sulu)

The suspected Abu Sayyaf sub-leader is under tight watch by police in the hospital. The cops said appropriate legal procedures are also underway. – Rappler.com