Kids, teens, don't spend money on firecrackers

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t spend on firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

“We would like to again remind our kids and teens that firecrackers are not toys. Please don’t be tempted to spend the money given by your godparents and others to buy banned piccolo and other firecrackers, which can put your lives in danger,” Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of EcoWaste Coalition, said in a statement on Tuesday, December 27.

Last year, most of those injured by firecrackers were children younger than 14 years old. They accounted for 500 of the 920 firecracker-related injuries, according to the health department.

EcoWaste Coalition, a waste and pollution watchdog, is a partner of the Department of Health in its ongoing drive for a injury-free new year’s celebration.

The top fireworks that caused injuries were piccolo (42%), kwitis (11%), luces (6%) and 5-star (4%). Unknown firecrackers accounted for 11% of the injuries recorded.



Lucero also appealed “to all conscientious vendors not to sell firecrackers to kids and teens who are most prone to accidental injuries. The life you save may be that of your own son or daughter. There must be a safer way to earn money during the holidays without jeopardizing the wellbeing and future of our youth.”

The EcoWaste Coalition also reiterated their appeal to households and commercial establishments to donate the money set aside for firecrackers and fireworks to charitable causes, such as victims of Typhoon Nina in the affected provinces of Bicol and Southern Tagalog.



On Wednesday, December 28, the EcoWaste Coalition, in collaboration with animal welfare groups, will also hold a “Pet-A-Thon” at the Quezon Memorial Circle to encourage the public not to use firecrackers for the sake of animals who suffer a lot from the loud, ear-splitting noise.



On Friday, December 30, the group will organize a community parade in Barangay Project 6, Quezon City to show off alternative pollution-free noisemakers for the New Year revelry. – Rappler.com