1,000 families displaced by fire in Quezon City
MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, on Tuesday night, December 27.
It happened along NIA Road, according to tweets by TXTFIREPhilippines.
The blaze started at around 6:30 pm. At around 7:47 pm, it reached Task Force Delta – two levels below general alarm, the highest fire alarm level.
The fire was declared under control as of 9:59 pm.
According to a report by dZMM, around 500 houses were affected and around 1,000 families have been displaced by the fire. – Rappler.com