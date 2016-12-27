1,000 families displaced by fire in Quezon City

The blaze hits a residential area along NIA Road in Pinyahan, Quezon City. It reaches Task Force Delta before being declared under control

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, on Tuesday night, December 27.

It happened along NIA Road, according to tweets by TXTFIREPhilippines.

The blaze started at around 6:30 pm. At around 7:47 pm, it reached Task Force Delta – two levels below general alarm, the highest fire alarm level.

The fire was declared under control as of 9:59 pm.

According to a report by dZMM, around 500 houses were affected and around 1,000 families have been displaced by the fire. – Rappler.com