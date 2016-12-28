Robredo sees steep drop in satisfaction rating

(UPDATED) Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno also suffer lower ratings in the December SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Filipinos' net satisfaction with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo dropped in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Robredo's net satisfaction rating dropped by 12 points or to +37 in December from +49 in September, according to the results of the SWS survey first published in BusinessWorld on Wednesday, December 28.

The nationwide survey, which has a ± 3% sampling error margin, was conducted among 1,500 respondents nationwide from December 3 to 6.

The Vice President's latest net satisfaction rating however, still remained "good," based on the SWS classification of satisfaction ratings: +70 and above, excellent; +50 to +69, very good; +30 to +49, good; +10 to +29, moderate, +9 to -9, neutral; -10 to -29, poor; -30 to -49, bad; -50 to -69, “very bad”; –70 and below, “execrable."

Based on the survey results, 58% of the respondents said they were satisfied with the Vice President's performance, 21% were dissatisfied, and 20% undecided, for a net satisfaction rating of +37.

In September, 65% of the respondents said they were satisfied with Robredo's performance while 16% said they were dissatisfied. (READ: 7 in 10 Filipinos trust Robredo, OK her performance)

The latter part of the survey period covered Robredo's resignation from the Duterte Cabinet on December 5.

Robredo resigned as chief of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) after receiving an order from Malacañang to cease attending Cabinet meetings. Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte and Robredo had "irreconcilable differences."

In a statement, the Vice President vowed to continue her mission to help the poor and the marginalized, as she had promised during the campaign, through a program at the Office of the Vice President.

"We thank the Filipino people for their continued trust and support. We assure you that we are listening to your voice so we can serve you better," Robredo said.



She added: "Through the Angat Buhay, the Office of the Vice President's poverty alleviation program, we are determined to continue our mission to uplift the lives of the poor and the marginalized."

SWS had earlier released the survey results on public satisfaction with the President during the same period – a "very good" +63, consistent with his +64 net rating in September.

Other top Philippine leaders also saw a steep drop in their net satisfaction ratings in the last quarter of the year.

Among the top leaders in the country, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s suffered the lowest net satisfaction rating of +10 in December from +22 in September, both classified as "moderate."

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's net rating fell to a "moderate" +16 in December from a "moderate" +26 in September.

The President's party mate, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, lost 7 points with a net satisfaction rating of +30 from +37 in September survey, both classified as "good." – Patty Pasion/Rappler.com