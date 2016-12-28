DOH: Zika cases in PH now at 52

This is a big jump from the 33 Zika cases announced by the Department of Health more than a month ago

MANILA, Philippines – The number of Zika cases in the Philippines has reached 52, said Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Paulyn Ubial on Wednesday, December 28.

“As of today, we have 52 Zika confirmed cases in health facilities nationwide, [with the] age range from 7 to 59 years old. Median is 32 years old and 34 or 65% are females,” said Ubial in a press conference.

She added that of the 52 cases, only 4 or about 7% were pregnant at the time of illness. (READ: FAST FACTS: Zika virus)

“We have one who delivered [her baby already], the one in Las Piñas. And the baby is healthy and normal,” said Ubial.

The number of Zika cases recorded as of December 28 was a big jump from the 33 cases announced by the DOH on November 15.

Thirty-three of the 52 cases are located in 4 regions: National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas:

Iloilo - 12 cases

Bacoor, Cavite - 4 cases

Mandaluyong City - 3 cases

Calamba, Laguna - 3 cases

Antipolo City, Rizal - 2 cases

Las Piñas City - 2 cases

Muntinlupa City - 2 cases

Cebu City - 1 case

Caloocan City - 1 case

Makati City - 1 case

City of Manila - 1 case

Quezon City - 1 case

Ubial has not yet disclosed where the 19 new cases are located.

DOH officials reported the first confirmed local transmission of Zika in the country in September.

The virus, which resembles a light case of the flu, is transmitted by mosquito species found in tropical and sub-tropical regions: Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, or tiger mosquitoes. (READ: What DOH is doing to deal with Zika, other public health threats)

The disease is strongly suspected of causing birth defects such as microcephaly and other brain deformities in newborns. – Rappler.com