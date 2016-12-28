DSWD asks QC residents to help holiday fire victims

They immediately need clothes, water, food and vitamins. They will also need assistance finding new homes

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) National Capital Region (NCR) issued an appeal on Wednesday, December 28, asking the public to help about 1,000 families affected by a holiday fire in Quezon City.

The fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City along NIA road Tuesday night, December 27.

"We issue a public appeal to everyone in Quezon City to help the survivors and give what they can in the spirit of humanitarian compassion. They are in need of clothes, water, food, and vitamins for the children. It’s painful to think that many of them will be spending the coming New Year celebration either in the streets or the evacuation center,” said DSWD Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo in a statement.

“We cannot stop at giving the fire survivors with relief boxes or temporary shelter in evacuation centers. We hope that QC officials will work with the DSWD and other national government agencies to help the survivors get access to other services and assist them to either find new homes in QC where many of them hold down jobs and are considered bona fide voters; or to return to the provinces if they wish to start life afresh there,” Taguiwalo said.

While LGUs are the first responders under the law, Taguiwalo said the central office is always there to assist.

DSWD has linked up with the Quezon City local government to assess and smoothly channel the assistance to the fire victims.

Benjie Barbosa, OIC of DSWD-NCR Disaster Response Section, said that the Field Office will initially provide 2,000 family food packs. The families have been taken to an evacuation center while the city hall determines how much more assistance the victims need. – Rappler.com