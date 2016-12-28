Duterte to spend New Year in Manila

The President says he will spend the last days of 2016 coordinating rehabilitation efforts for areas affected by Typhoon Nina

MANILA, Philippines – It's going to be a working New Year's Day for President Rodrigo Duterte.

He will spend the first day of 2017 in Malacañang as he helms meetings on Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) rehabilitation efforts, he said during a speech on Tuesday, December 27, in Virac, Catanduanes.

"Uuwi muna ako, Davao, then I have a flight tomorrow. We will be spending our New Year sa Manila na lang, sa opisina," said Duterte to residents of Virac affected by the storm.

(I will go home first, Davao, then I have flight tomorrow. We will be spending our New Year in Manila, in the office.)

In the last days of 2016, he plans to call a meeting in Malacañang to discuss with Cabinet members the needed response to the typhoon that killed at least 6, damaged at least P25 million worth of crops, and destroyed 20 military outposts and camps.

"We will be meeting in Malacañang – it’s either tomorrow or a day after. We would be spending the rest of the days towards the end of the year...at (and) we will be working on the so many things that you would need," he said.

Duterte made assurances that his administration would provide the necessary assistance for typhoon survivors by New Year.

"We will make the restoration and giving of assistance immediately. We will not wait for the New Year kasi alam ko importante na dadating sa inyo ‘yan (because I know it's important that it gets to you)," he said.

Duterte's busy New Year will be in contrast to a relatively quiet Christmas Eve which he spent in his hometown of Davao City with family. – Rappler.com